Carol Harter Caroline Rehbock Harter, 82, passed away at French Hospital on February 8, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. A long-time resident of Atascadero, she met her husband of 55 years, Jerry Harter, at Atascadero High School. They married in 1959 and had three daughters, Chris Harter (Ed Hazel) of Monterey, Jacque (John) Guevara of Salem, OR, and Lorrie Harter of Seaside CA, and two grandsons, Janson and Jaren Guevara of Salem, OR. Carol was preceded in death by husband Jerry, parents Kettner and Caroline Rehbock and brother John Rehbock, all of Atascadero. Carol had a long career in education, including 16 years as guidance counselor then principal at Atascadero Junior High School. She was an active member of the Atascadero Elks Club, serving as its first female Exalted Ruler. She was president of the Atascadero Quota Club and the SLO Region American School Counselor Association and received numerous well-deserved accolades for her community work. Carol was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, always kind, compassionate and caring. She and Jerry loved sailing on Huntington Lake in the Sierras, camping and hiking, and travelling cross-country in their RV. She made friends wherever she went and touched the lives of thousands of coworkers and students. She will be deeply missed and always remembered. Services will be held at 2 pm Sunday, March 29, at the Atascadero Elks Lodge, 1516 El Camino Real. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Elks National Foundation, The Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research, or the American Red Cross.

