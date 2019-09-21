Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Joan Mankins. View Sign Service Information Chapel Of The Roses Cemetery 3450 El Camino Real Atascadero , CA 93422 (805)-466-1161 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Joan Mankins Carol Joan Mankins, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, companion, and friend to many, passed away at home on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Carol was born in Bakersfield, California in June of 1938, to Hubert Ray and Naomi Ruth Ray Brewer. She graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1956. Soon after, she began her career in banking. Carol worked for Mid-State Bank for over 30 years and was fortunate to call many of her colleagues life-long friends. Carol is preceded in death by her father, Hubert D. Ray; her mother, Naomi Ruth Brewer; and brothers, Bill, Norman, and Jim Ray. Carol is survived by her daughters Lori Jenkins and Teri Trengove (Kenny); her grandchildren Alicia, Monica, Jaime, Austin, Nicholas, Thomas, Haley; great grandchildren Louis, Julia, Rachel, Evan, Haven, Jacek, Jaelyn, and Jenabelle; her sisters Roberta Meredith and Jeri Ann Ray; and her long-time companion Gary Johnson. Carol enjoyed collecting and sharing jokes,playing Mahjong and Solitaire, and reading novels.She loved to share natural remedies and holistic healing information with her daughter Lori, frequenting her favorite cafes with her companion Gary, going out with her daughter Teri for pedicures, meeting for lunch with her grandchildren and friends, and attending family reunions. She had a wry and ever-present sense of humor and was a person who made friends easily - if you were her co-worker, neighbor, her hairdresser,a long-distance family member, or someone she met in line at the grocery store, she considered you her friend. Cremation will take place at the Chapel of the Roses in Atascadero, California. There will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Dr. D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

