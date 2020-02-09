Carol Ray Hoffmann Carol Rae Hoffmann, 76 of Arroyo Grande passed away on January 31, 2020. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lena Frye of Sutter California. Carol is survived by her husband Jon of Arroyo Grande, married for 46 years, her brother John Frye of Sutter California, her sisters Elizabeth Austin of Davis California, and Jean English of Ennis Montana, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Carol graduated from Sutter high school and Humboldt State University and was a teacher in the Lucia Mar and the Atascadero Unified school districts. Carol was a member of The Golf Girls, The Lunch Bunch, The Central Coast Women's League and the California Retired Teachers Association. She attended San Luis Obispo Library Book Club meetings and played Mahjong. She loved travel, fly fishing and social interactions with family and friends. An informal gathering of friends and family to celebrate her life will be held at the Lady Family Mortuary, 555 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande from 10 to 11am on February 12. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020