Carol Sharon Newby Carol Sharon Newby was born to Pearson and Elsie Wilmot on Christmas Day, 1934, in Carmel, California. On July 7, 2020, she finished her race well, and went to be with Jesus. She was surrounded by her family, who were singing one of her favorite hymns, "I'll Fly Away." Carol's growing up years were spent on the Monterey Peninsula with her sisters Jan and Lynn. It was there she met the love of her life, Robert Newby. They were married on December 14, 1952 in the Monterey Presbyterian Church a couple of weeks before her 18th birthday. Carol was a faithful and loving wife to Bob for almost 68 years. Bob and Carol made their first home on Marsh Street in San Luis Obispo, and built their first house in 1953 on Murray Avenue. They have lived their entire married life in San Luis Obispo. They have been part of the Grace Church family since 1953. Bob and Carol were blessed with twin girls and two sons. Their first born, Joy, had a short life of 16 days. Carol's life was characterized by her love for Jesus and her family. Her primary ministry was at home to her husband and children, caring for and supporting them in all of their varied interests. She actively served others by teaching Sunday school, Jr. Church, and Good News Club. Carol sang in the church choir, and found joy in selflessly serving others. She always had a smile, hug and a kind word for everyone. Bob and Carol were intentional in making memories for their children. The family enjoyed numerous short trips to Cambria as well as longer camping trips to the Sierra Nevada and throughout the western US. Bob and Carol continued traveling after their children were grown and visited each of the contiguous states and Alaska in their motor home. Alaska became a favorite destination and they drove round trip together there 6 times. Bob and Carol made many friendships and memories together while wintering at Rancho Casa Blanca in Indio, California in their later years. Carol is survived by her husband, Bob Newby, their children, Jan West (Bill), Randy Newby (Janine), and Ross Newby, all of San Luis Obispo; their grand children, Katie, Cara, Lacey, Crista, Kacey, Kyler, Joshua, Brandon and Leanna: 10 great grand children, and her two sisters, Jan Roberts of Grants Pass, Oregon and Lynn Garrett of Green Valley, Arizona. There will be a viewing at Reis Family Mortuary at 991 Nipomo Street, San Luis Obispo from 4-7 pm on Thursday, July 16th, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at the San Luis Cemetery at 10:30 am. An outdoor celebration of Carol's life will be held at 2785 Clark Valley Road, Los Osos, California on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 pm. Masks and social distancing will be required at all events. Masks will not be provided. Please RSVP by phone or text for each event. (805) 234-2283 Those wishing to make donations in honor of Carol are encouraged to make them to Child Evangelism Fellowship or Gideon's International.



