Carol West Carol West, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on Thursday May, 16, 2019. Born in 1935 in Los Angeles, CA, Carol was the beloved only child of Cecil and Goldie Norton. She received her Bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University the spring of 1957. It was at Pepperdine that she met and married the love of her life, Howard West. They welcomed the first of their 4 children one month prior to her graduation. They welcomed 2 more children in the following 4 years. In 1961 Howard accepted a position at Cal Poly, SLO - a position he served in for 35 years. Soon after their move to San Luis Obispo, they welcomed their 4th child. Mom spent much of their early married year's homemaking and raising 4 children overseeing all our activities in school at Sinsheimer Elementary PTA San Luis Jr and Senior High, cub/boy scouts, Camp Fire Girls, church choir, music lessons, sports, and Dad's Kiwanis activities. Mom also served the school district as pianist for many years and returned to University to receive a teaching credential from Cal Poly. All the while taking time to play bridge with her girlfriends, participate in book clubs and local bowling league. Mom also enjoyed her long time sisterhood in PEO, and was a member until her passing. While mom loved her family to the very end her 2nd deep love was of music and the performing arts. She was a pianist, cellist and vocalist from her earliest days growing up in Los Angeles. Performing with various vocal groups and participating in symphony guilds in her youth. After the move to San Luis Obispo, mom and dad became members of the First Presbyterian Church where mom participated and lead several of the music ministry programs. She had participated as a Chancel Choir member for over 50 years. Mom sang in Bel Canto singers and soon joined San Vocal Arts Ensemble where she sang and served for 30 years. SLOVAE was her 'second' family, making music together and sharing the gift of song around the world. Mom was passionate about all performing arts. She and dad were some of the first patrons of the magnificent Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly. Mom served 20 years as a house manager at the PAC excitedly opening the facility to many patrons young and old. Mom's energies did not stop within our community. She loved to travel and was a lifelong learner, participating in Elder Hostel programs around the world. And if given the opportunity took friends and family members with her. A famous line in our homes was, "where in the world is grandma? (literally)" She was kayaking with the orcas in the pacific northwest, in a tundra buggy seeking and learning about polar bears, horseback riding across the continental divide, skiing in many different states and countries, singing thru cathedrals in Europe. A life well lived and well loved. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard, parents Cecil and Goldie. She is survived by her children Sheryl Busby (Rob), Greg West (Carol), Don West (Rhonda), Missy Grant (David). And her joys of 8 grandchildren (Nate) (Stephanie), Jenna (Ryan), Kevin (Kayla), Ryan, Joey (Tess), Emma, Jacob, Elena and 8 great-grandchildren (Willow, Jax, Aria, Lexi, Ryker, Harper, Beckett, Baya). All of whom she has given the gift of music, adventure and life. Please join us in a service of celebration Saturday June 22, 11am First Presbyterian Church SLO. Memorial gifts may be made to: 1. The Foundation for the Performing Arts (Cal Poly), specifically to the PAC Outreach's School Matinee Series. 2. Central Coast Youth Chorus (formerly Central Coast Children's Choir) 3. San Luis Obispo Vocal Arts Ensemble.

