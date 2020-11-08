Carol Worden Stave

January 25, 1937 - October 28, 2020

Nipomo, California - Born in Tacoma on January 25, 1937, Carol spent most of her early childhood in North Bend WA where she and her family lived on the South Fork of the Snoqualmie River. Carol often told entertaining stories of growing up amongst numerous outdoor activities and it was along the South Fork that her lifelong love of nature and wildlife took root.

In junior-high, the family moved to West Seattle. Throughout her school years Carol was busy with lessons, sports and social events and also devoted herself to Rainbow Girls where she ultimately became Worthy Advisor for the states of WA, ID and the Territory of Alaska. She had a talent for meeting people, making friends and applying her talents to good causes. In 1954 Carol entered the University of Washington (Go Huskies!) where she met the love of her life Bob Stave, who courted Carol in his '37 Chevy. Married in 1959 they soon moved to California where son John and daughter Karen were born and Bob continued a career with JCPenney. In 1979, after managing two JCPenney stores, Bob retired and the couple opened their own business, The Gift Shop (Fine Gifts and Dinnerware) in San Rafael, CA. For almost 20 years Carol and Bob became quite the team as they developed strong relationships with their customers and brides-to-be. Customers dubbed The Gift Shop "The Gump's of Marin" and Carol's uncanny memory for dates earned her the title of "The Walking Rolodex".

In retirement, Carol and Bob moved to the Nipomo Black Lake community which they grew to love. Always an active volunteer, Carol became a knowledgeable docent for Friends of the Elephant Seals, devoting over 3,500 hours at the Piedras Blancas bluff. A member of many social and service groups, she and Bob also traveled worldwide, indulging her wildlife interests. She also found time to bake and give away dozens and dozens of loaves of Grandma Gussie's Swedish Coffee Bread, the famous family recipe from her Grandma Gustafson from Sweden. In spite of a calendar filled with activity, dearest to Carol's heart was her family (who called her "Mimi") which had grown to include children, grandchildren and a great-grandson. Carol and Bob celebrated 61 wonderful years of marriage in October. Carol's loyal friendliness, warmth, sparkle and curiosity made her a strong and loving example to those lucky to be family and friend. Mimi definitely had FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) when it came to spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by husband Robert Stave, son John Stave (Claudia Sutton), daughter Karen (Brett) Zimmer, grandchildren Danielle and Nicole Stave (fiance' Paulo Wendt), Kayla, Bradley (Samantha), Zachary, and Austin Zimmer and great grandson Anthony Wendt.

Contributions can be made to the amazing organization Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada St. Ste D San Luis Obispo, CA 93401





