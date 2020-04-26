Carole Hout Carole Hout passed away at San Luis Obispo, California on April 7th 2020 at the age of 83. Carole was preceded by her loving husband of 29 years Donald Hout, her father Harry Watchers, her step-mother Ruth Haug Watchers, her mother Ann Marie Wickham Watchers, her brother Milton Watchers, and her step-grandson Nicolas Schwartz. Carole is remembered by her children Rebecca (Paul), Robert (Cathy), step-daughter Denise, and grandchildren Samantha, Matthew, Molly, step-granddaughter Michelle, and her dog Sunshine. Carole was born in Oakland California in 1937. She married John Ragle in 1956 and moved to Costa Mesa California in 1960. She raised her children in Costa Mesa where she participated in the PTA and worked with developmentally disabled children as a teachers aid. Carole divorced in 1981 and married Donald Hout in 1983. They resided in Escondido California until Donald's death in 2010. She moved to Logan Utah to live with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren for five years and spent her final years with Central Coast Hospice in San Luis Obispo California. Carole had a deep love for Jesus and a strong faith in God, as she understood him. She was a shining light to her friends and family. Carole was kind, generous and chatty with her friends and strangers alike; she possessed the wonderful gift of making people feel special. Her sweet spirit will be dearly missed. Carole was cremated on April 10th 2020, her ashes will be scattered in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Institute for Cancer Research.

