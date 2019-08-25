Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Christine Vierra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Christine Vierra Carolyn Christine Vierra, moved from earth to heaven July 21, 2019 at the tender age of 43. She was born to Richard Patten Vierra and Dia Linda Vierra (Mondragon) October 1975 in Monterey, California, joining older brother, Michael. Carolyn was born with a happy, friendly disposition which helped her deal with her many life challenges. She suffered numerous health challenges from the day she was born, eventually being diagnosed with the genetic disorder Noonan's Syndrome. Carolyn lived in Monterey until 1984 when a car accident claimed the life of her mother. At that time, she and brother Michael moved to San Luis Obispo, California to live with their dad. A year later Dad married Karyl Meyer, adding a step-mom to the family. Carolyn was very skilled at caring for infants and toddlers in part because she cared for younger sister Anna, and brother Ethan, when they joined the family during her early teen years. Carolyn attended Judkins Junior High School, excelling in academics, falling in love with drama and beginning her pursuit of creative writing. Carolyn graduated from Arroyo Grande High School in 1994 having attended mainstream classes as well as some special day classes. During her time in high school she continued with creative writing and drama, and also began participating in Special Olympics. She competed in gymnastics, floor hockey, softball throw, swimming, basketball and bocce throughout her life. She competed at the State games held in Los Angeles several times, most recently in 2014, winning medals in bocce. She acted as a Global Messenger for Special Olympics, speaking at community events and working to enroll volunteers and raise funds over many years. Following high school graduation Carolyn moved into a group home and focused on learning independent living skills. After two years she moved to her own place in San Luis Obispo, living there from 1997 until March of this year. She worked numerous jobs over the span of her life, gaining experience in food service, cleaning, bagging groceries, business public relations, and office work. In the last several years she found her church home at United Church of Christ in San Luis Obispo. The loving congregation welcomed her with open arms, helping her to thrive, and providing support when deteriorating health limited her activities. Through friends at church she became an enthusiastic member of Kiwanis. Carolyn treasured family, furry friends, people friends, celebrations and contributing to the community. She had a lively sense of humor, an open heart, and was a faithful, encouraging friend. She was an overcomer, fighting for what was right for herself and others, and courageously adjusting to challenging life and health changes. Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Dia Linda, uncle Randy Vierra and her grandparents, Paul and Linda Mondragon and Leonard and Patricia Vierra. Carolyn is survived by her father Richard, step-mom Karyl and siblings: Michael, Anna (Tyler), Ethan and nephew Malachi. She is also survived by uncles and aunts: Doug (Pat), Paul (Dyanne), Daniel and John as well as numerous cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place at New Life Community Church (Life Center), 990 James Way, Pismo Beach at 11am on Saturday, August 31, 2019. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the causes Carolyn championed: Special Olympics, Woods Humane Society, Achievement House, Inc. For additional information go to 'reisfamilymortuary.net'.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019

