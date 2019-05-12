Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Dunbar "Jean" Arndt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn "Jean" Dunbar Arndt Carolyn "Jean" Dunbar Arndt, 95, of San Luis Obispo, Cali- fornia passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at French Hospital after a brief illness. She was born and raised in Kirksville, Missouri in 1923 to Irwin and Margaret Baxter Dunbar. She graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1941 and eventually moved with her parents to Moline, Illinois. Jean graduated from Augustana College in 1948 with a BA degree in science and math. Jean met her future husband, Jim, at graduation after kicking his seat back in front of her. She followed Jim to Mesilla Park, New Mexico where he was in university at New Mexico A&M. They were married there in 1949 at St. James Episcopal Church. After Jim graduated from the University of New Mexico, they returned to Moline. After Jim retired from Deere and Co., they moved to San Luis Obispo in 1989 to be nearer to their son and daughter in law. In the early 50s, Jim and Jean, with the help of their parents, built their Tudor style home themselves. Son Chris was born in 1955. Jean was very active in the Republican Party. In 1972, she was the first woman elected to the Rock Island county board where she served for 6 years. Jean was involved with many charitable organizations. Dur- ing her life she was involved in the Red Cross, on the board at YWCA, was a member of AAUW, and was a 3rd generation P.E.O. sister for 77 years. She made some wonderful friends as a result of this involvement. Her midwestern style was evident in the way she dressed and having her hair and nails done to perfection. She knew how to set a table and throw a tea party. Jean was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Moline, Illinois and a member of St. Martha's Altar Guild there. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. Her favorite hobbies includ- ed knitting, needlework, play- ing bridge, genealogy, and working on the computer. She and Jim also travelled to much of the lower 48, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico in their motorhome. Their travels also took them to Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Europe, and the UK. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Jim" Arndt; her parents; her sister, Ann Dunbar Ewing Tracy; and brother, Baxter Dunbar. Jean has left a legacy in us: Chris, his wife, Katie; her grand dog, Sammie; many nieces and nephews and extended family. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that knew her. The family would like to express loving gratitude to her care givers, neighbors and anyone who helped her live a full life in her last years. Jean was interred in a private ceremony in the memorial garden at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St. in San Luis Obispo. A catered buffet reception and Celebration of Life will follow the service in the Parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that contributions be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church "Building Fund".

