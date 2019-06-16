Carolyn "Jean" Dunbar Arndt Carolyn "Jean" Dunbar Arndt, 95, of San Luis Obispo, Cali- fornia passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at French Hospital after a brief illness. Jean was interred in a private ceremony in the memorial garden at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church. There will be a public memorial service on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 am at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St. in San Luis Obispo. A catered buffet reception and Celebration of Life will follow the service in the Parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Jean asked that contributions be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church "Building Fund".
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 16, 2019