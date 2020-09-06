1/1
Carolyn Frank
Carolyn Frank Carolyn Nelle Couse Frank passed away peacefully on August 17, in Oakland, California at the age of 95. She was born in Fresno and grew up in Merced, California. After graduating from UC Berkeley with a degree in social work she taught second grade in a one-room schoolhouse on the San Francisco Peninsula for two years. With her loving husband, Joseph, she then raised a family in Los Altos, California, where she was active with her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi, the PTA, the League of Women Voters, and, for many years, the Girl Scouts, including serving as the President of the Board of Directors of the Girl Scouts of Santa Clara County. When she left the area, the Girl Scouts dedicated a room in her name at Hidden Falls Camp above Soquel. In 1985 she and Joe moved to Los Osos, where they built a house on the edge of the estuary. For the next three decades she gave herself tirelessly to the Morro Bay Natural History Association, leading tours of the baylands, staffing the Morro Bay Natural History Museum, and regularly organizing the annual docent training program. In 2000 she moved north to Alameda to be near her daughters. Carolyn loved birds, plants, sea creatures, fossils, wildflowers, and camping and traveling in a small RV throughout the western United States and Canada. She loved visiting Mexico and Central America and touring Europe. She was a generous and loving person, open to all, and full of joy in daily life and nature. Joseph Frank passed away in 1985. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Ramírez González and Dana Frank, her son-in-law Rafael, three grandchildren, and a great-grandson. Donations can be made to the Central Coast State Parks Association, centralcoastparks.org, 202 Tank Farm Road Suite H-2, San Luis Obispo CA 93401.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
