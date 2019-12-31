Carolyn Mae (Eyraud) Smarling Carolyn Mae (Eyraud) Smarling was born on November 1, 1944 in San Luis Obispo, CA at the Sanitarium and died on December 25, 2019. She worked at Sierra Vista Hospital for 20 years and at Robison Electronics for 20 years. She was a faithful believer and loved Jesus Christ, she lived a life of simplicity and grace. She leaves behind three nieces, Cindy Gater(San Luis Obispo), Cathy Panconi(San Ramon,CA) Shelly Eyraud(Carmichael,CA) and nephew Joey Eyraud(Monterey,CA) and her cousin Paul Donatelli(San Luis Obispo) The family would like to thank Dr. Deborah Cherry, Dr. Tom Vendegna, Dr. Brian Dicarlo, Wilshire Hospice and Pacific Heights Residential Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on January 3, 2020 at Cayucos Morro Bay Cemetery, 2451 Ocean Blvd in Cayucos.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019