Carroll McKibbin
1937 - 2020
Carroll McKibbin
October 6, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - Carroll R. McKibbin was born on November 17, 1937 to Hazel and Eldon McKibbin in Guthrie Center, Iowa. He died on October 6, 2020 at 82 years of age. Carroll was the youngest of the three McKibbin brothers, his brothers Darrell and Gary having preceded him in death. Carroll McKibbin loved being a citizen of Guthrie Center as well as being an Iowan. He was also a Nebraskan (and a GO Big Red football fan), a Californian and having lived and visited all over the globe, as his wife, Lynn said, "Carroll was truly a citizen of the world." He fostered friendships and connected with people all over the United States and in several countries. He regularly visited Guthrie Center and enjoyed all the wonderful times he had there with family and friends.
Carroll often shared how incredibly lucky he was to have found the best companion and partner in his wife, Lynn. He was so grateful for her support and love that helped him to pursue his goals and his accomplishments. He knew her support was tantamount to his achievements. Her smile has brightened his life since the day they met.
Carroll is survived by his wife, Lynn McKibbin, devoted companion of 37 years of San Luis Obispo, CA, his loving daughters, Jackie Yeager of San Luis Obispo, CA and Micki McKibbin of Queen Creek, AZ and his loving granddaughter, Sydney Yeager of San Luis Obispo, CA.
Donations may be made in Carroll McKibbin's memory to the favorite charity of one's choice. He leaves this world having lived a good life surrounded by the love of family and numerous friends. He valued and enjoyed each and every person he connected with and would want that love to continue into the future.
Services for Carroll, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend will be held at Victory Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center, Iowa at 11:30 AM on November 5th, 2020.


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 3, 2020.
1 entry
November 2, 2020
We were "pen pals" of sorts through his writings in the Cedar Rapids Gazette. I would respond by email and he was never too busy to reply. What a great guy, but you already knew that. :o) I will miss his words of wisdom. Ray Buck, cedar rapids, Ia.
Ray Buck
Acquaintance
