Casey Michele Cadaret-Wallace Casey Michele Cadaret -Wallace became our angel in heaven on July 8 th , 2020. Casey was born on May 4, 1983 in San Luis Obispo, CA and joined her older sister Jana as the second child of Michael and Sondra (Way) Gorman. She spent her early childhood in Los Osos, moving to Atascadero at age 7 where she finished her elementary, middle school and graduation from Atascadero High School in 2001. Casey studied and became a licensed psychiatric technician and worked at the Atascadero State Hospital for the next 5 years. During that time she married Matt Cadaret and they had a daughter, Brooke Jean Cadaret. Casey had always wanted to be a mother and flourished in her new role and the time spent bonding with her baby girl. She married Brett Wallace in December of 2013 and together they had a son, Justin Weslee Wallace. Casey had an enormous gift for loving her family and she was tenacious in making sure her blended family, which also included Brett's two daughters Rayne and Rhiannon, operated as one and they all became known as 'Household 6'. Casey was extremely happy to be a member of a military family and one of her proudest moments was when her husband was promoted to Sergeant First Class. This amazing family enjoyed going on outings together to our lovely local places, and have taken vacations to Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Santa Monica and Disneyland. They all particularly loved the Mid-State Fair as their annual fun family time. Casey had a talent for decorating and her house reflected her personal style. Casey is survived by her husband and children, her mother and sister, father, in-laws, aunts and uncles and cousins and a plethora of loving friends. She was taken from us way too early but Casey has left a lasting imprint on our hearts that will last a lifetime. A family memorial service has already taken place at Pine Mountain Cemetery in Atascadero. A Celebration of Casey's life is planned for the future when the coronavirus is not so threatening.



