Catherine Anne Zwart Hein Catherine Anne Zwart Hein lost her life in a car accident in Los Osos, California, April 11, 2019. She was born in Pasadena in 1951 to Francis Matthew and Rena Valensi Zwart, both native Californians. Raised in Pasadena, she attended St. Andrew's Catholic Elementary and High Schools. A member of Chi Omega sorority at UCLA, she graduated in 1973 and worked as an insurance underwriter in Los Angeles until relocating to San Luis Obispo County in 1988. She volunteered with Hospice of San Luis Obispo County and was active in St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Morro Bay. She is survived by brothers, Frank (Julia), Paul (Ellie), John (Vicki), and Peter (Anne); nieces and nephews, Cassie, Sarah, John, Jr., Molly, Peter, Jr., Michael, Julianna, and Antonia; an aunt, Anna Green; and an uncle, John Valensi (Barbara). She is preceded in death by her niece Helen Regina. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Morro Bay at 11:00 a.m. on May 10, 2019; arrangements by Reis Family Mortuary in San Luis Obispo www. reisfamilymortuary.net. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Luis Obispo County.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 5, 2019