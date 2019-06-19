Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Holder Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Holder Anderson Catherine Holder Anderson, 92 passed away due to complications associated with pneumonia on Tuesday, May 28 2019 at French Medical Hospital. Affectionately known as "Cathy," she was born in Salem, Oregon in 1926. When she was nine, her family moved from Oregon to an isolated farm in the remote back country of southern Alaska. Even in her early years Cathy had a dream of becoming a school teacher, an artist and a missionary. She became all three. Her initial schooling was at home, first with her mother teaching from books shipped out by the territorial government then by correspondence until she went off to junior college in Sitka, Alaska. A presbyterian scholarship next took Cathy to a teacher's college in southern Minnesota where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Art Education. Her first two goals having been completed, Cathy began her missionary work teaching art at the junior college in her former school in Sitka, After two years of teaching in Alaska Cathy decided to complete her understanding of the Bible so she enrolled at San Francisco Seminary where she earned a Master of Theology degree and also, "learned to like California a lot." From her additional theological training Cathy continued her missionary career teaching at the Tucson Indian School in Arizona. While there she met and married a young University of Arizona civil engineering professor, Marshall "Andy" Anderson. Andy's teaching took them to South Dakota State University in Brookings South Dakota for some fifteen years. In Brookings Cathy taught art in night school and also served as Christian Education Director for the Presbyterian Church. The two Anderson children, Tom and Daphne were born during their Brookings stay. The Anderson family came to California when Andy accepted a position as an engineering professor for the University of California at Berkeley. Andy also worked for the U.S. Forest service for two years in the summers prior to his joining the Cal Poly engineering faculty in 1975. Cathy went to work at Laws Hobby Center and also taught art education at San Luis Obispo High School. As an ordained elder and deacon Cathy was very involved in the Christian education and missionary programs of the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo and the Presbytery of Santa Barbara. Cathy was one of the founding members of the church's initial free daycare program and was a frequent teacher in various church and community programs. All who knew Cathy Anderson were uplifted and enriched by her upbeat attitude, infectious smile and contagious laughter. In words which she faithfully lived out: "It is amazing," she said, "what happens when you let God take care of your life!" In Cathy's passing she will be missed by her son Tom and his wife Joan and her grandchildren, Ben and Katy. She was predeceased by her daughter Daphne in 2004 and her husband Andy in 2012. A celebration of Cathy's life will be held on Saturday June 29th at 1:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at Marsh and Morro Streets in San Luis Obispo California with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 19, 2019

