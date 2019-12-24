Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Michelle Downey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Michelle Downey Catherine Michelle Downey, 12, beloved daughter of Randall Downey and Chau Hoang, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on January 11, 2007 in Templeton, California. Catherine began her early education at Kaleidoscope Preschool in Atascadero. She attended Children's House Montessori, Templeton Elementary, Payne Elementary and most currently Moreland Middle School in San Jose. On Saturdays she attended St. Lucy Catholic School where she excelled in Vietnamese and catechism. Catherine aspired to attended Stanford University and wanted to be a physician. Our Catherine was a kind, loving, nurturing and vivacious young lady. She had a very generous spirit and twice donated her beautiful long hair to "Locks of Love." Although a little shy, she was always the first to step up and welcome a new person into her group. Her friends always commented on how funny and friendly she was. Catherine loved Disneyland, Disney princesses and pin trading. Her love of sports showed in her swimming and volleyball abilities. Catherine shared her father's love of life and adventurous spirit. Together they went fishing, crabbing, video gaming and attending concerts. Her favorite music group was "Why Don't We." With her mother, Catherine enjoyed shopping and getting her hair and nails done. She loved playing dress-up in her mother's clothes. The relationship she had with her little brother was unlike any other. She was a wonderful big sister who watched over him like a second mother and was fiercely protective of him. As a family they loved traveling to different places and experiencing new adventures. Catherine is survived by her parents Randall and Chau, her younger brother JJ, her paternal grandparents Linda and John Alexander and Robert and Kitty Downey, great-grandparents Lucille and Joseph Ferraro, her maternal grandmother Ngoc Do and great-grandmother Nhi Doan. Also surviving her are her godparents Kathleen Clifton and Father Joshua Clifton as well as numerous aunts, uncles,cousins and best friends Julia, Karina, AnnMarie, Rebecca and Scarlett. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell, CA. Catherine had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul.When you think of Catherine, celebrate the good memories. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be cherished.

Catherine Michelle Downey Catherine Michelle Downey, 12, beloved daughter of Randall Downey and Chau Hoang, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on January 11, 2007 in Templeton, California. Catherine began her early education at Kaleidoscope Preschool in Atascadero. She attended Children's House Montessori, Templeton Elementary, Payne Elementary and most currently Moreland Middle School in San Jose. On Saturdays she attended St. Lucy Catholic School where she excelled in Vietnamese and catechism. Catherine aspired to attended Stanford University and wanted to be a physician. Our Catherine was a kind, loving, nurturing and vivacious young lady. She had a very generous spirit and twice donated her beautiful long hair to "Locks of Love." Although a little shy, she was always the first to step up and welcome a new person into her group. Her friends always commented on how funny and friendly she was. Catherine loved Disneyland, Disney princesses and pin trading. Her love of sports showed in her swimming and volleyball abilities. Catherine shared her father's love of life and adventurous spirit. Together they went fishing, crabbing, video gaming and attending concerts. Her favorite music group was "Why Don't We." With her mother, Catherine enjoyed shopping and getting her hair and nails done. She loved playing dress-up in her mother's clothes. The relationship she had with her little brother was unlike any other. She was a wonderful big sister who watched over him like a second mother and was fiercely protective of him. As a family they loved traveling to different places and experiencing new adventures. Catherine is survived by her parents Randall and Chau, her younger brother JJ, her paternal grandparents Linda and John Alexander and Robert and Kitty Downey, great-grandparents Lucille and Joseph Ferraro, her maternal grandmother Ngoc Do and great-grandmother Nhi Doan. Also surviving her are her godparents Kathleen Clifton and Father Joshua Clifton as well as numerous aunts, uncles,cousins and best friends Julia, Karina, AnnMarie, Rebecca and Scarlett. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28 at 11:00am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 2350 Winchester Blvd., Campbell, CA. Catherine had the most beautiful smile that would light up your soul.When you think of Catherine, celebrate the good memories. Remember that life is fragile, short and should be cherished. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close