Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia Gutierrez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cecilia Gutierrez Cecilia Gutierrez passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in Templeton, CA a few months after celebrating 80 beautiful years. Cecilia was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 1939 and was the oldest of eight children. She immigrated to this country as a teenager and met her husband, Tito Gutierrez, in 1959. They loved to share the story that their first date was at Disneyland. They married on May 14th, 1960 and together they raised 6 children. They lived in Los Angeles where she assisted her husband in his family's business before moving to the Central Coast in 1982. Starting a new chapter in their lives, Cecilia enjoyed working at the Madonna Inn for 20 years, but her time there unfortunately came to an end when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Her doctors gave her 18 months to live, but she defied all odds and bravely fought her battle with cancer for 18 years. Cecilia's faith was very important to her and she often talked about how it helped sustain her. Her husband, Tito, preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by her six children, ten grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Cecilia was laid to rest at Templeton Cemetery.

Cecilia Gutierrez Cecilia Gutierrez passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in Templeton, CA a few months after celebrating 80 beautiful years. Cecilia was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 1939 and was the oldest of eight children. She immigrated to this country as a teenager and met her husband, Tito Gutierrez, in 1959. They loved to share the story that their first date was at Disneyland. They married on May 14th, 1960 and together they raised 6 children. They lived in Los Angeles where she assisted her husband in his family's business before moving to the Central Coast in 1982. Starting a new chapter in their lives, Cecilia enjoyed working at the Madonna Inn for 20 years, but her time there unfortunately came to an end when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Her doctors gave her 18 months to live, but she defied all odds and bravely fought her battle with cancer for 18 years. Cecilia's faith was very important to her and she often talked about how it helped sustain her. Her husband, Tito, preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by her six children, ten grandchildren, and a great-granddaughter. Cecilia was laid to rest at Templeton Cemetery. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close