Charles Duane Ashton Charles Duane Ashton, 90, of Arroyo Grande passed away February 4, 2020. Better known as "Duane" from Ralph and Duane's bar in Arroyo Grande. Duane lived a full life, checking off every box on his bucket list. A hardworking man who never stayed idle with jobs such as taxi cab driver, lumberjack, car salesman, heavy equipment operator, commercial fisherman, bar owner, developer, and entrepreneur. When it comes to the old saying, "boys and their toys", he had them all. From dirt bikes to dune buggies to Harley's, and car collecting, he was the master of them all. While battling kidney failure, COPD, and heart complications for the last 3.5 years his stubbornness proved to be a strength to him until the very end. Duane was a generous man with a big heart, always extending a hand to those in need. He was a man who was well loved and loved many. He will be missed greatly by a multitude of friends and family but never forgotten. He is survived by his son Lonnie Ashton and his wife Deborah Ashton, Granddaughter's Carry Ashton and Jamie Ashton. Great Grandchildren Coltyn and Jesstin Perkins, and Alex Smith. Duane was preceeded in death by Son, Charles "Jay" Harker, mother Thelma "Babe" Hopkins. and sisters Ruby Mae Ashton and Joyce McDonald. A multitude of thanks for all those who helped care for him. A Celebration of Life will be held at Portuguese Hall, March 1st, 12:00 ?pm. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Special Olympics.

