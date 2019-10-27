Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Charlie" Gardner Bowden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Charlie" Gardner Bowden Charles "Charlie" Gardner Bowden, 80, a lifetime resident of San Luis Obispo County, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Selby Bowden and parents, Charles Bowden and Fay Kimsey, uncles Fred and Gregory Bowden. The Bowden family were long time San Luis Obispo residents and the original owners of the Bowden Adobe on the north hillside of San Luis Obispo, above Johnson Avenue. Charlie's grandparents lived in the adobe for years. Charlie held weekly bbq's there for years with his many friends. Charlie will be greatly missed by his daughter, Kelly Bowden Gray, son, Charles (Elizabeth) Bowden, stepdaughter, Elizabeth Selby Borstein, sisters, Barbara Klein and Sharon Hernandez, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will also be missed by special friends, Tish Keely, Blair Sheldon, Wayne Fielder, Izzy Flores and and many other numerous friends in the law enforcement community. . Charlie served in the United States Navy, before following in his father's footsteps, by joining the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Department, where his father was the Under Sheriff under Murray Hathway. Charlie began as a reserve deputy in 1960, and becoming a full time deputy in 1961. He served in every division of the Department including the Jail, Patrol and Civil Division. He was a member of the SWAT team and was also a charter member of the Sheriff's Mounted Unit with his horse, Sunny. Charlie was well known for his calm, methodical personality which could be could be misconstrued as slow and non-reactive, unless the situation called for a quick and decisive action...and Charlie could provide that as well. . He was the epitome of the old time cop, with values of equity, honor and courage. He knew the community he served and many of the folks he arrested in those days and was often sought out by those folks for questions or direction. He could as easily effect a necessary arrest by talking someone into jail, as well as take physical action if necessary. He was the partner whose loyalty, ability and participation you never doubted. He also had the unique ability to provoke many managers to learn new methods of supervision. . Charlie was a member of Native Sons of California as well as the American Legion , San Luis Obispo Post. He loved camping, mountain biking and riding quads. He was a huge animal lover. Any dog or cat or that found their way to his house, had a home forever. He had a pet goat for years, Sally, who followed him around the yard whenever she could. There will be no service, but donations to any animal charity in Charlie's name would be welcomed.

