Charles LaFaye Stites Charles LaFaye Stites "Faye" passed peacefully at his home in Arroyo Grande, California on 24 September 2019 at the age of 95. He was born the first day of August 1924 in San Bernardino, California to Charles Raymond and Anna Nickolene Ingaborg "Lena" (Larsen) Stites. He spent his growing years in and around the San Bernardino area with siblings Gene and Anel. While attending middle school in San Bernardino, he met Ruth Louise Meek. They spent time with each other's families and their relationship would continue to grow. Faye was drafted during World War II and he and Louise married four days before he left for Fort Lewis, Washington. He served with the US Army through the end of the war including the Anzio landings. He and Louise had three children, Sidney Rae, Charles Mark and Terrence James. The family moved _many times throughout California. They always lived close to the sea as Faye loved his boats (Chris Craft) and fishing. He loved working with his hands at his workbench, building and often repairing household items. He added rooms to the many homes he and the family lived in. If not working on his homes, he could be found in his spare time at his easel. His first love was most likely art. He began painting at the young age of four at the dining table next to his mother as she painted porcelain. During his life he painted often as a hobby, many pictures as well as murals on the walls of the many homes he and the family lived in. When the "canvas" was complete, the home would be sold and the family would move once again and the artist would start afresh. He was forced to give up his brushes, begrudgingly, as he neared the end of his life due to failing eyesight. He was an amazing artist. He had even turned down a job as an artist offered by Walt Disney in 1946 as he and Louise had a baby on the way and could use the five dollars a month more offered him at a local title company in Los Angeles. His career began there as a title officer, realtor, broker, builder of homes, and eventually owning two title companies. In 1978 Faye purchased a title company in Hawaii. He and Louise moved to Honolulu. He lost his beloved wife just six months later. The following year he married Nancy Strong. Faye was also an avid fisherman, fishing along the California coast and the waters down Mexico way. He was an enthusiastic gardener, growing many vegetables and tending several fruit trees in his yard. He is survived by his three children, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grands, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Nancy Strong Stites and her family. He will be missed by family and friends. Eternal hugs, Dad. There will be a scattering of his ashes at sea in October and a Celebration of his Life on 26 October from 12 to 3 PM at his home. All are welcome.

