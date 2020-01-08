Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Marion Sisemore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Marion Sisemore Charles Marion Sisemore 85 Years Old born Dec. 1934 Passed away in Arroyo Grande California on January 1, 2020. Charles moved to Bakersfeild California at the age of 10 Years Old with his Father Chester Sisemore and Sister Wanda Lou Sisemore. He graduated from Bakersfeild High School in 1953. He joined Marines in 1954 during the Korean Conflict and was honorably disharged in 1961. He later joined the Teamsters Union and was a member for 27 Years before he Retired. In 1985. He then founded his own Business Bronco Cleaning Service Inc, A Oilfeild Maintenance an Industrial Painting Company successfully for 11 years until 1997 when he sold the Buisness. In 1998 Charles and his wife Judy D Sisemore moved to Arroyo Grande California to fulfill their dream of living on the Central Coast. Charles loved life and the outdoors he was always ready for a new adventure. He loved fishing and Camping on the Kern River. He also enjoyed deep sea fishing in his boat. He had a passion for playing cards anywhere anytime, and was good at it. Charles was a sweet kind soul always smiling. He loved meeting new people and was a kind an generous Man. He loved his family dearly as we all loved him. He will be deeply missed. Charles leaves behind his wife and Best Freind of 55 years Judy D Siemore . His only Daughter Christine D Ayler Arroyo Grande Ca, his beloved Grandsons Mark K Ayler Jr of San Luis Obispo Ca , and Brandon W Ayler of Bakersfeild Ca. His only Great Grandson Liam Orion Ayler of San Luis Obispo. Charles had a older sister whom preceded him in death Wanda Lou Sisemore who passed in 2007. Also proceeding Charles in death 2 of his nephews Richard Molina and Ernie Molina. Also 1 neice Paula Molina all of Bakersfeild, his Youngest only living nephew whom he was so proud of Steven Adams of Susanville Ca . His Neice Sally Reynolds of Clovis Ca. And Kathy Milikin of Bakersfeild He had countless people who are proud to say he was a true freind. He will be missed by us all, he lives in our hearts forever. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date.

