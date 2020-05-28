Charles "Chuck" "Poppy" Ray Edelson Charles "Chuck" "Poppy" Ray Edelson, age 92, died peacefully from congestive heart failure the morning of May 24, 2020 with his loving wife Judith Rae Edelson by his side. Chuck was born June 1, 1927. He grew up in the Bronx during the Great Depression and would go on to enlist in the Navy at age 17 and proudly serve his country during World War II. There was virtually no limit to the things that Chuck could competently do, and was a "jack of all trades-master of all". Chuck and Judy married in 1964 on February 29, which meant that despite being married 56 years Chuck could joke they had only been married for 14. During his eventful life Chuck touched countless persons with his wit, wisdom and kindness and will be fondly remembered and deeply missed. Chuck is survived by wife Judy; son Scott; daughter Sabrina, son-in-law John and grand-children Ben and Abby. Chuck was pre-deceased by son, Todd and grandson, Samuel. A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Jeffers Childhood Cancer Foundation (www.samjeffersfoundation.org) or to Congregation Beth David of San Luis Obispo (cbdslo.org).
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 28, 2020.