Charles Sanders McGuffin Beloved Paso Robles resident and former Paso Robles High School teacher, coach, and counselor, Charles Sanders McGuffin, known as "Sandy McGuffin" died peacefully, Sunday May 24th, 2020 at Danish Care Center in Atascadero. He was 94. Sandy arrived in Paso Robles in 1948 for a week-long visit to see friends and family from his hometown in Ohio. The week turned into a lifetime. Sandy attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and received his degree in Education in 1951. Later, he earned two Master's Degrees, one in Education from Cal Poly and another in Guidance Counseling at San Francisco State University. For nearly 30 years, Sandy was a mainstay in the classrooms and ballfields at Paso Robles High School. Students and faculty appreciated his easy-going manner. His smile and laugh put everyone at ease. He coached Bearcat football, basketball and baseball at every level. Though he enjoyed coaching, player development and the championships, Sandy made a bigger impact by establishing the counseling department at the high school. He encouraged and guided hundreds of teenagers struggling with personal issues and with the decision process in choosing a college, vocational school, military or career. Bearcat alumni from those years recall how Sandy made himself available - anytime - to listen to their concerns on any subject and, with gentle wisdom, offer a solution. Yet as much as Sandy supported the goal of earning a degree, sharpening skills and making a living, he also encouraged the value of stopping for a moment to enjoy life. In that light, he created and directed the Paso Robles Bearcat Alumni Golf Tournament, an annual event that ran for 25 years. Sandy was born May 20th, 1926 in Proctorville, Ohio to parents Hazel and John McGuffin. He and his older brother, W.R. "Mac" McGuffin were raised in Manchester, Ohio, which sits on the northern side of the Ohio River across from Northern Kentucky. At a young age, they both began to work in the family business which made its living from the river, owning and operating a dredging business, as well as operating ferry boats. Sandy enjoyed working on the boats and steamboats. He made concrete blocks and learned how to drive a truck at the early age of 12. Sandy's schooling was in the Manchester School System. He enjoyed school and played on the school's athletic teams. Along with four classmates, he completed high school graduation requirements in February 1944 in order to enlist in the United States Navy. During World War II, Sandy participated in the Pacific Theater aboard a Navy support ship. After his retirement from the Paso Robles Unified School District in 1981, Sandy loved attending many Navy reunions with his WWII shipmates. He and his brother, Mac, for many years traveled together to Manchester to visit their hometown and reunite with old high school classmates. In his retirement years, Sandy worked for a local winery and distributor for six years. in 1996 he began delivering flower arrangements for his wife, Carol, and her flower shop. He enjoyed making the deliveries and bringing smiles to customers. Sandy was also a regular at the Paso Robles Golf and Country Club. He and Carol traveled and played golf in California, Nevada and Hawaii. Sandy played over 400 golf courses that include Canada, Mexico, Australia, Ireland, Dominican Republic and 22 additional states. Sandy is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carol, his two sons, Scott McGuffin of Palm Desert, California and Mike McGuffin of Paso Robles, stepchildren, Lisa Rougeot and Jeff Rougeot of Paso Robles, and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to the Bearcat Boosters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store