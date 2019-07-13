Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Sanford Adoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Sanford Adoff Charles Sanford Adoff, Captain, United States Navy (Ret), died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on July 7, 2019, in San Luis Obispo. Chuck was born to Rose and Samuel Adoff, August 21, 1932, in Troy, New York. He was a good son, helping his father in his sporting goods store, but his lifelong ambition was to be an officer in the Navy. Upon graduation from Cornell University, Chuck married; went to the Navy's OCS and was commissioned as an Ensign. Chuck was sent to Guam and then to the USS Walke as its communication officer. After his time on active duty, he remained in Southern California where he worked in Industrial Relations for various companies. There, Chuck raised his three children, Vicki, Rick, and Linda. His career was interrupted once when he was recalled to active duty aboard the USS Colahan. In 1980 Chuck met and married Lorie Blanchard. Their son, Daniel James was born in 1984. After 30 years of military service, Chuck retired from the Navy as a Captain. He, Lorie and Daniel moved to San Luis Obispo, California, the jewel of the Central Coast. They settled and opened a thriving retail and screen printing business, City Center Shirts. He remained in San Luis Obispo post-retirement. He was active in the community working for many years with the Homeless Overflow Shelter with Congregation Beth David. He was on the Grand Jury for two terms. For thirteen years he worked in the SLO parking structures as a ticket taker. That allowed him to comfort many strangers coming from the courthouse with his compassion, quick thinking, and wit. One of his passions was being a member of the Apple "MAC" Club, staying on top of rapidly changing technology. Utilizing his expertise in Industrial Relations, he served his community as a member of the Personnel Board for the city of San Luis Obispo. Lorie, Daniel, and Chuck traveled to both Asian and European countries, often with only a backpack and a duffel bag. In his retirement he became a gourmet cook, hosting many dinners. Sharing laughs, love, and fine wine. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, friend to all. Survived by his wife Lorie of almost forty years.; two sons, Rick (Alana), Daniel (Amberleigh); two daughters, Vicki (Kory), Linda (David); and grandson, Sam. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019. At 1:00 P.M. at Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo. In place of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to EOC Homeless Shelter.

Charles Sanford Adoff Charles Sanford Adoff, Captain, United States Navy (Ret), died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends on July 7, 2019, in San Luis Obispo. Chuck was born to Rose and Samuel Adoff, August 21, 1932, in Troy, New York. He was a good son, helping his father in his sporting goods store, but his lifelong ambition was to be an officer in the Navy. Upon graduation from Cornell University, Chuck married; went to the Navy's OCS and was commissioned as an Ensign. Chuck was sent to Guam and then to the USS Walke as its communication officer. After his time on active duty, he remained in Southern California where he worked in Industrial Relations for various companies. There, Chuck raised his three children, Vicki, Rick, and Linda. His career was interrupted once when he was recalled to active duty aboard the USS Colahan. In 1980 Chuck met and married Lorie Blanchard. Their son, Daniel James was born in 1984. After 30 years of military service, Chuck retired from the Navy as a Captain. He, Lorie and Daniel moved to San Luis Obispo, California, the jewel of the Central Coast. They settled and opened a thriving retail and screen printing business, City Center Shirts. He remained in San Luis Obispo post-retirement. He was active in the community working for many years with the Homeless Overflow Shelter with Congregation Beth David. He was on the Grand Jury for two terms. For thirteen years he worked in the SLO parking structures as a ticket taker. That allowed him to comfort many strangers coming from the courthouse with his compassion, quick thinking, and wit. One of his passions was being a member of the Apple "MAC" Club, staying on top of rapidly changing technology. Utilizing his expertise in Industrial Relations, he served his community as a member of the Personnel Board for the city of San Luis Obispo. Lorie, Daniel, and Chuck traveled to both Asian and European countries, often with only a backpack and a duffel bag. In his retirement he became a gourmet cook, hosting many dinners. Sharing laughs, love, and fine wine. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, friend to all. Survived by his wife Lorie of almost forty years.; two sons, Rick (Alana), Daniel (Amberleigh); two daughters, Vicki (Kory), Linda (David); and grandson, Sam. A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019. At 1:00 P.M. at Congregation Beth David, San Luis Obispo. In place of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to EOC Homeless Shelter. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close