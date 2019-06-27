Cheryl Ann Pritchard Cheryl Ann Pritchard, 61, was born in Norwalk, California, grew up in Arroyo Grande, and later moved to Paso Robles has passed away on June 13, 2019 at her favorite spot, her cabin at Lake Nacimiento. Cheryl was a wonderful grandma to her 4 grandchildren, who were what she referred to as "the good stuff." She loved her country, her family and any time spent at the lake. Cheryl is survived by her husband Danny, children Corey (Rachel), Courtney (Jeremy), grandchildren Ruth, Abigail, Ezekiel & Gunner, mother Shirley Dunn, and brother Stan Dunn. A Celebration of Life will be held with a date TBA. Donations can be made in her name to Honor Flight.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 27, 2019