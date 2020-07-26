Chester Myers Chester (Chett) M. Myers, 71, of Paso Robles, CA passed away in April 2020 in Kingman, AZ. Chett was born in August 1948 in Grand Rapids, MN to Chester E. and Hattie E. Myers (Hubbard), moving to California as a young boy, residing in Arroyo Grande. Chett graduated from Arroyo Grande HS and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966, serving in Vietnam. After the military, he returned to CA where he continued his service, as a Police Officer. He worked for Santa Barbara Sheriff and Atascadero Police, retiring from APD in the early 1990's. After his retirement he returned to the work force as a contractor working various jobs. Chett was an educated, knowledgeable, faithful and kind soul who enjoyed sharing his life experiences with anyone willing to listen. He enjoyed his Harley's, his old army truck he restored, reading the Bible and traveling with his wife and dog. Chett is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ruth M. Myers (Hindt), four sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by parents. Due to COVID, an outside Celebration of Life, will be held on August 8, 2020 in Atascadero, CA at the Faces of Freedom Veteran Memorial located on Morro Rd. next to Atascadero Lake at 9:30 a.m. Masks will be provided if needed. Inurnment will be at the Veteran's National Cemetery in Bakersfield, CA at a future date.



