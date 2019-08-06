Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Richard Christoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Chris Richard Christoff Chris Richard Christoff of Arroyo Grande, California passed away on July 5th, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in 1922 in Massillon, Ohio Chris was the beloved younger brother of Stella Angeloff and Pauline Spirit, both deceased. Chris was a member of the greatest generation, serving honorably from 1942 to 1965 in the United States army as an armored cavalry man, then as a constabulary trooper. Returning from overseas he attended the Ohio State University receiving a bachelor of fine arts degree. Following commissioning from the reserve officer training corpse, he continued his military service with the Ohio US army reserve as a combat engineer until retiring as Captain. In 1954, Chris became a Freemason and served as an officer, committee chair, and inspector for many Masonic Lodges, as well as receiving the highest distinction a Lodge can confer - the Hiram Award in 2003. Chris was preceded in death by his second son Christian Frederick, Chris has two grandchildren Nicholas and Alexandra. Chris is survived by his wife Susan of 24 years and his son Robert Daniel and Nicholas. You are a wonderful husband, father, Lodge brother and friend, you were always there for all of us. We love you and miss you.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019

