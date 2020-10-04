Christine Ann (Hutton) Doolin Christine Ann Doolin (Hutton) died peacefully with her daughter Jenny by her side on Wednesday, September 9th in San Luis Obispo, California. Chris was born on March 5, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to San Luis Obispo County as a child when her dad became a math professor at Cal Poly. The family lived in Atascadero where Chris graduated from high school in 1980. In 1984, Chris married her lifelong-friend and first husband, Tom Hale. Chris always said that her mom, Judy, "lit up the room" when she walked in, and the same could be said of Chris. Beautiful, inside and out, she was funny, easy to talk to, and passionate about life. She always put her family first and worked hard to create the best memories with those she loved, especially her children. She was a devoted daughter to her parents, Rex and Judy (may she rest in peace) and their family home served as the hub for family gatherings and celebrations. Her son, Josh, was born on September 18, 1987 and her daughter Jenny was born on January 29, 1991. Knowing that her heart had more love to give, Chris adopted two more children during her second marriage to Mark Doolin, Tashina and Nikki Doolin, and raised them as her own. Being a mom was the most important role in Chris' life, and she was the most devoted mother a child could ask for. Although her life was cut short at fifty-eight, she had four full careers: respiratory therapist at French Hospital, daycare provider in Atascadero, MTA at Salinas Valley State Prison, and most recently, Psych Tech at Atascadero State Hospital. Chris's work ethic was what provided a sense of purpose, fueled her contribution to the world, and sustained her through the most difficult times in her life. Her career choices speak to her enormous heart and desire to help others. All of her work stories involved some creative way that she tackled a problem and brought a resolution, and everyone who worked with her appreciated her professionalism and brilliance. She is sorely missed by her colleagues, present and past. Chris was preceded in death by her mother Judy Hutton and sister Sharon. She is survived by her father, Rex Hutton; brother Eric Hutton; her four children: Josh and Jenny Hale and their father, Tom Hale; Tashina Kraintz and Nikki Doolin and their father, Mark Doolin; and too many great friends and co-workers to name. Chris will always be remembered by those lucky enough to have known and loved her as a compassionate, hard-working, funny, and beautiful soul. She will be forever missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Hearst Cancer Resource Center at French Hospital.



