Christopher Crimmins

October 5, 1971 - September 18, 2020

Arroyo Grande, California - Christopher "Chris" James Crimmins of Arroyo Grande was taken from us far too soon.

Chris was born in Brainerd, Minnesota. He was preceded into the next world by his parents Bill and Caroline Crimmins, his brother Joe, and his partner of eighteen years, Jessica Pressley.

Chris is survived by his children, Boone and Autumn Crimmins, Charleigh Crimmins-Pressley, Andrew Gilseth and Alaina Braun; brothers John and Dean; sisters Adel, Lynette, Mary, Lisa and Brenda. Chris also leaves behind several grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, his lifelong friend Keith and his extended Pressley family.

Chris was an aficionado of all things mechanical. Any spare time he had was spent buying, repairing and selling anything and everything with an engine. He was especially fond of older cars, trucks, and his favorite, motorcycles.

He loved spending time with his family and really enjoyed anything to do with his daughter, Charleigh, and her horses. His family and especially his children meant everything to him. He so looked forward to visits from family and friends in Minnesota who came out as often as possible.

Chris was kind and so generous. He was always willing to help anyone out in any way he could. He went the extra mile every time to make things easier for others. His manner was shy but his heart was outgoing and huge. He was an extremely hard-working and dedicated member of his job team in SLO and a proud member of the Jerk Pirates Off Road & Recovery Group.

Chris will be terribly missed by all of us. We will think of him often and remember how much he added to our lives. We love you forever. Ride in Peace.





