Christopher Lundberg
1943 - 2020
Christopher Lundberg
November 30, 1943 - October 28, 2020
Tucson, Arizona - Christopher Paul Lundberg, 76, of Tucson, Arizona passed away suddenly on October 28, 2020. He was born November 30, 1943 in Hanover, New Hampshire to Craig & Margaret Lundberg who preceded him in death.
Drafted in the US Army, Chris served honorably from 1966-68 in Vietnam. He was passionate about music and mechanics. His greatest pleasure in life revolved around family and friends.
Chris is survived by his wife Phyllis Vierra Lundberg; children - Tony Lundberg, David Lundberg (Lily), Stormi Yates (Kevin) and Kelly Dempsey (Wesley) and Gail Steele; 7 grandchildren, sibling Jean Lidstone and many other family and friends.
Please share a special memory or message at bikehands.com


Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss Phyllis and family...my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lori Oser Barton
Friend
