Christopher Lundberg
November 30, 1943 - October 28, 2020
Tucson, Arizona - Christopher Paul Lundberg, 76, of Tucson, Arizona passed away suddenly on October 28, 2020. He was born November 30, 1943 in Hanover, New Hampshire to Craig & Margaret Lundberg who preceded him in death.
Drafted in the US Army, Chris served honorably from 1966-68 in Vietnam. He was passionate about music and mechanics. His greatest pleasure in life revolved around family and friends.
Chris is survived by his wife Phyllis Vierra Lundberg; children - Tony Lundberg, David Lundberg (Lily), Stormi Yates (Kevin) and Kelly Dempsey (Wesley) and Gail Steele; 7 grandchildren, sibling Jean Lidstone and many other family and friends.
