Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Martin January 5, 1951 - May 21, 2019: Claire Martin passed away in her Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, May 21st. Born in Whittier, California, Claire was the daughter of well known architect Albert C. Martin & Dorothy Dolde Martin. She graduated from La Serna High School in Whittier then attended college at Cal State Humboldt & Cal State Fullerton. After college, Claire moved to Lahaina, where she lived for over 15 years. On Maui she helped run the restaurant at the well known Napili Kai Beach Club. In 1989 Claire returned to the mainland, obtaining her RN from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. She went on to work for Gentiva Health Service for many years. She was an active member of the SLO chapter of Altrusa International, including serving as their president. She is survived by her brothers Dave Martin of Santa Monica & Charlie Martin of Phoenix plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Claire was very genuine person. She was always there when you needed her. She strove to be the best person she could be & encouraged us to do the same. She will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Please raise a glass in her memory & share a story about how much fun she was. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo.

Claire Martin January 5, 1951 - May 21, 2019: Claire Martin passed away in her Arroyo Grande home on Tuesday, May 21st. Born in Whittier, California, Claire was the daughter of well known architect Albert C. Martin & Dorothy Dolde Martin. She graduated from La Serna High School in Whittier then attended college at Cal State Humboldt & Cal State Fullerton. After college, Claire moved to Lahaina, where she lived for over 15 years. On Maui she helped run the restaurant at the well known Napili Kai Beach Club. In 1989 Claire returned to the mainland, obtaining her RN from Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. She went on to work for Gentiva Health Service for many years. She was an active member of the SLO chapter of Altrusa International, including serving as their president. She is survived by her brothers Dave Martin of Santa Monica & Charlie Martin of Phoenix plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Claire was very genuine person. She was always there when you needed her. She strove to be the best person she could be & encouraged us to do the same. She will be greatly missed by her family & friends. Please raise a glass in her memory & share a story about how much fun she was. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Woods Humane Society of San Luis Obispo. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close