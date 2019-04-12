Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clark John. View Sign

John Clark Hellestoe John Clark Hellestoe passed away on April 4, 2019 with his wife Lily by his side. John was born in Los Angles California on March 1940. John and Lily moved to Paso Robles, California in 2005. John had just retired from Frito Lay where he was a long haul driver for 40 years. John had received many awards for driving for over 2,000,000 miles without an accident. Prior to working for Frito Lay he was a truck driver in the U.S. Army. John never lost his love for the open road. After retirement he would take his wife on long road trips. He always went on roads that were off the beaten path since he traveled the main roads for 40 years. John was preceded by his parents John E and Hazel Hellestoe. John is survived by his loving wife Lily, Sister Carol Leach (Jim), Uncle Jimmy Clark and Son John Hellestoe (Sue). Services will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church on April 12, 2019. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 11:30, Rosary at 11:30, Mass at 12:00. Interment will be at San Miguel Cemetery following Mass. Please no flowers, donation should be sent to St. Gabriel Building Project, 164 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615-911

