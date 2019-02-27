Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clayton E. Fluitt. View Sign

Clayton E. Fluitt Clayton E. Fluitt was born in Marble Falls, Texas, in 1923, and passed away on February 19, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, California. He's now spending eternity with the love of his life, Claire, whom he was married to for 58 years and his son-in-law, Joe Babcock and grandson, Michael Babcock. As a young boy, Clayton's family moved to San Francisco where he was raised. He turned 18 years old shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and upon graduating from high school, joined the Navy and served until the end of the war. After being discharged, he and Claire moved to San Luis Obispo where he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and as an officer for the SLO Police Department. He also started his own delivery service and if that were not enough, he began working at the California Men's Colony, retiring after nearly 30 years of service as a Correctional Sergeant. He was a very hard working man, yet always put God first in his life. In his 95 years on this earth, his service to, and faith in the Lord never faltered. One of the highlights of his life was a 9 day river rafting trip down the Colorado River with 20 family members. Those that will sorely miss him until we are united again are his children and their spouses, Darnelle Joyce Babcock, Stan (Vicki) Fluitt, Mark (Debbie) Fluitt, Linda (Mark) Schmid, Julie (Andy) Schuler, 15 grand- children, 20 great grand- children and many other family members and friends. A memorial service for a life lived extraordinarily well will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Agape Church, 50 Laureate Lane in San Luis Obispo. Reception to follow.

Clayton E. Fluitt Clayton E. Fluitt was born in Marble Falls, Texas, in 1923, and passed away on February 19, 2019 in San Luis Obispo, California. He's now spending eternity with the love of his life, Claire, whom he was married to for 58 years and his son-in-law, Joe Babcock and grandson, Michael Babcock. As a young boy, Clayton's family moved to San Francisco where he was raised. He turned 18 years old shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and upon graduating from high school, joined the Navy and served until the end of the war. After being discharged, he and Claire moved to San Luis Obispo where he worked for the Southern Pacific Railroad and as an officer for the SLO Police Department. He also started his own delivery service and if that were not enough, he began working at the California Men's Colony, retiring after nearly 30 years of service as a Correctional Sergeant. He was a very hard working man, yet always put God first in his life. In his 95 years on this earth, his service to, and faith in the Lord never faltered. One of the highlights of his life was a 9 day river rafting trip down the Colorado River with 20 family members. Those that will sorely miss him until we are united again are his children and their spouses, Darnelle Joyce Babcock, Stan (Vicki) Fluitt, Mark (Debbie) Fluitt, Linda (Mark) Schmid, Julie (Andy) Schuler, 15 grand- children, 20 great grand- children and many other family members and friends. A memorial service for a life lived extraordinarily well will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 2nd, at the Agape Church, 50 Laureate Lane in San Luis Obispo. Reception to follow. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close