Cleone Van Westen Cleone Eloise Van Westen, 96, daughter of Cedric E. Damewood and Gladys F. (Glover) Damewood passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, at her home in Los Osos, with her son at her side. After graduating from Westminister High School in Colorado, Cleone traveled by train to California to spend the summer with her mother Gladys and step-father Paul Bruchez at their Manhattan Beach home. Almost immediately, she found herself working on the cockpit of the Douglas SDB Dauntless airplanes in El Segundo, where she met her future husband David R. Van Westen. They were married April 9, 1944, at The Grace Lutheran Church in Bell, Calif. Together they designed and built their first home in Manhattan Beach, where they raised their daughter Susan and son David. Cleone was very active in her church, PTA, scouts and The So. Cal. Genealogy Society. In 1976, they moved to Los Osos, where they designed and built their second home. Cleone became an active member of The SLO Genealogy Society, traveling and speaking at many meetings and conventions. She enjoyed folk dancing, bridge, family gatherings and book club meetings. She is best remembered for her passion for learning and appreciation of all peoples. She is survived by her son David (wife Beverly), grandchildren Jeff (wife Tessa) and Bob Jacobson, Matt and Jillian Van Westen, and great grandchildren Jessica, Peter, Samuel and Madison.

