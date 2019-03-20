Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cliff Tucker. View Sign

Cliff Tucker Cliff Tucker was MVP in the game of life until his last inning ended on February 25, 2019. Born in Ventura, CA in 1926 to Sid and Mary (Dayton) Tucker, Cliff spent his young life in Paso along with siblings Mary, Sam, Chickie and Bob. Graduatingin 1945 from Paso High where he was the Student Body President and lettered in four sports. He always said "Once a Bearcat always a Bearcat". In 1951 Cliff started his teaching career at Fairfax Elementary in Bakersfield where he met his soon to be wife Vivian Prunty. He also taught at McFarland High, South High, and was a part of the opening staff at West High. Cliff was loyal, silly, respectful and kind. He donated over 36 gallons of blood, was a member of the Lions Club for 60 years, volunteered with: the Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels, and wasa docent at Paso Robles Pioneer Museum and the Carnegie Museum. Cliffwas known for his long, entertaining stories which he turned into articles for Paso Robles Magazine and a book, Paso Robles, 1930-50, When Highway 101 was Main Street of My Hometown. Cliff is survived by his FANTASTIC children: Steven (Barbara) Tucker, Sallie (Wayne) Thomas, Stewart (Maria) Tucker and Sarah Tucker Galetti, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. We invite you to a celebration of Cliff's life, on March 23, 2019 at 10am at the Paso Robles District Cemetery. Donations can be made in Cliff's memory to: Central Coast Home Health and Hospice, 253 Granada, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

