Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clive Norman Finchamp. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clive Finchamp Clive Norman Finchamp was born on Jan. 26, 1935 in Los Angeles to Norman Finchamp and Ruth Horton Finchamp. Clive and his older brother, Blake, spent their childhood in East Los Angeles and later attended Montebello High School. After attending East L.A. and Fullerton junior colleges, Clive earned his BA and teaching credential at Cal State Los Angeles. But back while at East LA JC, Clive had met the love of his life, Sharon Knotts. They married and welcomed their daughter, Theadora (Teddy), a year later. Clive had a lifetime of careers beginning in the auto garages of East LA, in parks and recreation, education, writing, security and finally real estate appraisal. After many happy years in La Verne, Clive and Sharon retired to Cambria in 1995 and found a new sense of peace. Clive loved a good biography or history book, politics, UCLA football and a sharp game of Password, as well as a long bike ride and time with his family, which grew to include Teddy's husband, Mark Sachs, and their grown children Jordan and Preston. The onset of dementia in recent years dimmed his spirits, but he carried on valiantly until his body finally gave out at age 84. Always opinionated, he could be stubborn on occasion, but it was his glib tongue and rollicking sense of humor that always carried the day. He will be missed by all who really knew him.

Clive Finchamp Clive Norman Finchamp was born on Jan. 26, 1935 in Los Angeles to Norman Finchamp and Ruth Horton Finchamp. Clive and his older brother, Blake, spent their childhood in East Los Angeles and later attended Montebello High School. After attending East L.A. and Fullerton junior colleges, Clive earned his BA and teaching credential at Cal State Los Angeles. But back while at East LA JC, Clive had met the love of his life, Sharon Knotts. They married and welcomed their daughter, Theadora (Teddy), a year later. Clive had a lifetime of careers beginning in the auto garages of East LA, in parks and recreation, education, writing, security and finally real estate appraisal. After many happy years in La Verne, Clive and Sharon retired to Cambria in 1995 and found a new sense of peace. Clive loved a good biography or history book, politics, UCLA football and a sharp game of Password, as well as a long bike ride and time with his family, which grew to include Teddy's husband, Mark Sachs, and their grown children Jordan and Preston. The onset of dementia in recent years dimmed his spirits, but he carried on valiantly until his body finally gave out at age 84. Always opinionated, he could be stubborn on occasion, but it was his glib tongue and rollicking sense of humor that always carried the day. He will be missed by all who really knew him. Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for San Luis Obispo County Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close