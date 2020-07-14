Clyde MacQuoid Clyde MacQuoid of San Luis Obispo, California, peacefully passed away on July 6, 2020; just 9 days short of his 89th birthday. Clyde was born in San Gabriel, California, where he lived throughout his formative years until he joined the United States Army. Upon being discharged, Sgt. MacQuoid returned home and enrolled in Pasadena City College where he met the love of his life, Lynn. The couple married and moved to Arcata to attend Humboldt College where he graduated with a degree in Marine Biology. Clyde quickly obtained a job with the California Fish & Game Department (Mt. Shasta Hatchery), and later accepted a teaching position at Chandler School in Pasadena. After 31 years of teaching Science and running the Athletic department, he retired from Chandler and moved to Big Bear Lake, which was arguably his favorite and most treasured place on Earth. Eventually, Clyde and Lynn relocated to San Luis Obispo to be close to their daughter, Sheryl. Clyde is survived by his wife, Lynn, of 65 years, and their three children, Michael MacQuoid (Sandy), Charles MacQuoid, and Sheryl Price (Rusty). He leaves behind seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, and three brothers. Clyde was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, coach, and friend to many. In celebration of Clyde's life, contributions are encouraged to be made to Chandler School at https://www.chandlerschool
. org/giving/ways-to-give