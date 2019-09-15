Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Paul Latzer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Clyde Paul Latzer Clyde P. Latzer, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Friday September 6, 2019. He was born in Denver, Colorado, at home to Fred Otto and Elizabeth Beatrice James. His father, who served in both World Wars, owned the Silver Dollar Dry Cleaners. A business in Denver. His family immigrated from Cornwall England and his ancestors are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Bald Mountain, above Central City and Blackhawk at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. At age 13 he earned his Eagle Scout Badge along his with his brother, Raymond age 15, climbing Long's Peak at over 14,000 foot elevation. He played the trumpet in both a dance band and a marching band at West High School in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. He then attended Colorado State College of Education in Greeley, Colorado and graduated in 1953 as a music major. After graduation, he procured a position in Hull, Iowa, to teach band. For the summer, he drove a tourist bus in the Rocky Mountains and was there he met Mary Lou Zender, who had also just graduated from college. They met at a lodge in Estes Park and married three months later. He was drafted immediately and sent to Germany. Clyde was chosen out of many other candidates by a young Army General, to direct the Army Band at Wurzburg. A year later Mary Lou and his new daughter Laurie joined him. He was discharged in 1955 and then taught band at Coburn, Colorado earning his Masters of Music Education in 1957where his middle daughter, Jacquelyn, was born. He then moved west with his family, as it had always been Mary Lou's dream to live in California. He was a vocal music consultant for the Merced School District. It was there in 1962 that his third daughter, Lisa, was born. In 1966 the family moved to San Luis Obispo, where he taught band, orchestra and vocal music at the Junior and Senior High Schools. He named the high school band, The Tigers Marching Band. He also taught Music for two years at the California Men's Colony and had a band he called, "Pepe's Big Band". Then he returned to San Luis Unified School District where he taught fourth grade at Pacheco and Sinsheimer Elementary Schools. He retired in 1991 and continued to substitute for 10 years. Clyde lived a very full life and travelled to many places around the globe. Clyde had a great sense of adventure and went on various tours abroad where he traveled to places like Thailand, Hawaii, China, Egypt, India, Costa Rica, Great Britain, and Europe. He also traveled to Virginia several times and even drove cross-country with Jacquelyn. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary Lou, a daughter Laurie Elizabeth Webb, who preceded him in death in 1998, two daughters, Jacquelyn Dresser of Haymarket, Virginia and Lisa Loyaga of San Luis Obispo, along with four grandchildren, Cody Paul Latzer, Corina Sullivan, Victoria Latzer, all of San Luis Obispo and Matthew Loyaga of Haymarket, Virginia, a brother, Raymond Fred Latzer and niece, Sherry Dinkel of Denver, Colorado. His funeral will take place on Tuesday September 17, at the Wheeler-Smith Mortuary located at 2890 South Higuera Street, San Luis Obispo, California at 11:00 am. There will be a public viewing from 9 am to 11:00 am. A burial will follow at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery. Any person wishing to make a donation can send it in memory of Clyde Latzer, to the Alano Club in San Luis Obispo.

