Cody Jason Smith Cody Jason Smith passed away At his home in Paso Robles CA on November 30 2019 at age 38. Cody was born in San Luis Obispo CA. He is survived by Carrie & Alan Oravecz (mom) and Mike and Danette Smith (dad). Cody was a Raiders fan and loved his dog. He also enjoyed wake boarding and archery. Cody was a very hard worker and enjoyed hanging out with friends. Memorial will be held on Saturday December 7 at 1:00 PM at the Church of Christ, 202 S 8th St Grover Beach CA followed by a reception at 686 Hetrick Ave Nipomo CA.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Dec. 5, 2019