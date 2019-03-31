Colleen Irving Colleen "Pug Brazel" Irving 81, formerly of Atascadero, CA passed away Feb. 23 2019, in Henderson, NV. Colleen is survived by her son Shannon Brazel (Karri) , and granddaughter Makenna, loving daughter Soti Colleen Brazel, two sisters Penny Wofford and Sherry Braxdale, as well as 10 nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 6th at 1 pm at Atascadero Moose Lodge #2607. 8507 El Camino Real. (805) 466-5121. All are welcome
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019