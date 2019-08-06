Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colonel Charles Cushing Clarke Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Colonel Charles Cushing Clarke Jr. Colonel Charles "Chuck" Cushing Clarke Jr. died peacefully at his home in San Luis Obispo, CA, on August 2, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Old Mission San Luis Obispo. Colonel Clarke was born January 5, 1934, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to Constance Rundlett Clarke and Charles Cushing Clarke, Sr. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1952. He received a degree in Business Administration from Claremont Men's College in 1956. On October 20, 1956, he married Elizabeth Mann in Los Angeles, CA. Charles and Liz raised six children through 18 moves around the world, and they were faithfully married for the remainder of his life. Colonel Clarke, a career army officer, entered the army in 1956, having graduated from the ROTC program at his college as a Distinguished Military Graduate. His military specialty was surface-to-air missiles; commanding a Nike Hercules missile site in Germany, instructing missile and radar electronics at the missile school, Ft. Bliss, Texas, evaluating missile launches at the McGregor Missile Range, New Mexico, commanding an air defense battalion with the 1 st Cavalry Division, Ft. Hood, Texas, and serving two years in Washington DC as a Defense Intelligence Agency specialist in Soviet air defense missiles. Colonel Clarke commanded the Eagle Support Brigade, 101 st Air Assault Division, Ft. Campbell, Kentucky and served as the Garrison Commander, Ft. Bliss, Texas. He is a combat veteran of Vietnam, assigned as an advisor to the Vietnamese infantry. He served in the Defense Intelligence Agency in a classified assignment that on one occasion required that he give a sensitive briefing at the White House Situation Room. Next he served in the Pentagon as a briefing officer for current intelligence to the Chairman, Joint Staff, and other senior Department of Defense officials. He served three years as the Chief of the General and Organizational Policy Division, Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In addition to his Bachelor's degree, Colonel Clarke earned a Master's Degree in Management of National Resources from George Washington University, Washington DC, in 1976. He also graduated from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Washington DC, in 1976. He was awarded sixteen military decorations during his career, including the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star. He earned the Combat Infantryman's Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge. Chuck retired in 1986, and he and Liz settled in Morro Bay, California. He served on numerous commissions and boards during his retirement, including Chairman of Morro Bay's Planning Commission, President of his Rotary Club, President of the Central California Coast Military Officer's Association, President of the Morro Bay Harbor Festival, Chairman of the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers, Treasurer of his Rotary Club for 17 years, and Treasurer and Board Member Emeritus of San Luis Obispo ALPHA for 15 years. He was a guest commentator as KSBY-TV NBC's military analyst and volunteered as an instructor with the California Conservation Corps. He was twice selected as his Rotary Club's Rotarian of the Year, 1989-90 and 2000-01, and he was selected Morro Bay's Citizen of the Year in 1994. He especially enjoyed installing the computer system and generating reports in support of the broadcasting of the Fur Rendezvous Sled Dog World Championship in Anchorage, AK each winter for many years. Chuck had unwavering love for his family and took pride in their numerous sporting events, academic awards, and adventures. His grandchildren adored him and will always cherish the legendary "Cousins' Camp" that Chuck and Liz lovingly hosted every summer. His personal interests included sled dog racing, running, swimming, kayaking, RV travel, wildlife and landscape photography, and computer business accounting systems. Chuck is survived by his wife of 62 years, Liz; six children, Janet (Dan), Tom (Leanne), Chuck (Laura), Ceci, Greg (Wendy), and Jon (Danielle); 20 grandchildren, Nick, Jesse, Zack, Chance, Kelsey, Lane, Rebecca, Kate, Ben, Elena, Bess, Eli, Hannah, Ethan, Elle, Jo, Frankie, Noah, Mary Rose, and Lucy; 7 great grandchildren, Kavveh, Lazlo, Wyatt, Felix, Roman, Theo, and Freya; and sister Martha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rotary Club of Morro Bay Foundation, PO Box 806, Morro Bay, CA 93443.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 6, 2019

