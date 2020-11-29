Constance Robertson
December 14, 1926 - November 13, 2020
San Luis Obispo, California - San Luis Obispo, California - Connie was born to Bruce and Mary Mustain on December 14, 1926 in Hanford, California and grew up in the Island District of Lemoore. She attended the Island District Elementary School and Lemoore High School where she was active in music, in the band as a majorette and in drama presentations. After graduation in 1944 Connie worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Co. She met George Robertson who had recently returned home to Lemoore after serving in Europe in World War II. They were married on May 25, 1946. They lived in Lemoore until 1959 when the family moved to San Luis Obispo County. Connie's professional career was with the SLO County Office of Education. She retired in 1982.
For the next ten years, Connie and George travelled extensively with their friends and family. After George's death in 1991, Connie became an active volunteer as a docent for the San Luis Obispo Historical Society and usher at the Performing Arts Center, SLO . She took watercolor classes and continued with her art for many years. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
Connie is survived by her three children: Frances Robertson, Janice Maher (Jack) and Dr. John Robertson (Nancy); also by her six grandchildren: Chad Hoffman (Cory Bauer), Scott Serge, Julianna Hoffman (Paul Tracey), Brian Robertson (Marisa) and their children Michael, Miranda and Mae, Mark Robertson and Gary Robertson (Amy Downing), and her nephew Dr. Allen B. Short.
Connie spent her last few years at Oak Park Manor in Arroyo Grande and our family is grateful for the loving and compassionate care given to our mother. We also thank Dr. Steven Sainsbury who has been her doctor for many years. We further thank Central Coast Hospice for their excellent care and attention to our mother.
In lieu of flowers, please smile when thinking of Connie and, if you wish, send a remembrance to your favorite charity
. A private service will be held at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park.