Craig S. Bonelli Sr. Craig S. Bonelli, Sr., 69, raised on Bonelli Ranch in Saugus, CA. Father, husband, coach & lover of family, friends & fun. He could make a game out of anything. Enjoying nearly 40 years in Paso Robles, he gracefully cashed in his chips on February 23rd, a winner at the game of life. Preceded in death by many of the greats, survived by his wife, Kathleen, kids, Billy & Eva, Craig & Sybil, & Bryan Bonelli, Bonnie & Brian Kaull, Becky & John Allwine; 10 grandchildren; siblings Bill Bonelli, Beth Burk, Gail & Eli Spooner; nieces, nephews and a bevy of Murphys. Services will be held Saturday, February 29th at 12pm at St. Rose Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation for local sports can be made at GoFundMe, Craig Bonelli Youth Sports Memorial Fund organized by Becky Allwine Craig's passion was youth sports. To honor his memory, this fund will be used to support local youth sports and scholarships. Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 27, 2020