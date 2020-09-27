1/
Cristina Mina
Cristina Mina Cristina Mina born in the PI July 16th 1933, a long time Grover Beach resident passed on Sept. 13th in the morning surrounded by her children. Services held at St. Patrick's Church on Sept. 18th and laid to rest next to her late husband, Eulalio at the Arroyo Grande Cemetery. Survived by her children, Anne Dering, Alfred, and Flo Mina, her 9 grandchildren, Roxanna Lopez, Tina & Zach Netzley, Katie Dering, Patie & Carlos Camargo, Ricky Dering, Justin & Janae Mudge, Andrew & Leslie Mina, Colby & Kazley Mina, 11 great granchildren, Rachelle Wynn, Carter, Cason, Cruz Camargo, Eli Netzley, Quinton Calvert, Maebry Dering, Addy, Rowan, Finn, and Declan Mina.

Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
