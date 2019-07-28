Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Criswell Babb Freeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Criswell Babb Freeman Criswell Babb Freeman passed away on July 17th, 2019 after a long illness. Cris's husband, Frank and daughter, Laura were at her bedside when she passed on. Criswell was born on August 31st in 1951. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, North Carolina.She earned her Masters in Education from the University of Oregon in 1977. Cris loved to travel and often went with her husband, Franklin, and her daughter, Laura to visit her parents, Carol and Tod, in Columbia, South Carolina. They spent many fine summer days there and in Naples, Florida with family and friends. She loved to play bridge with her friends Jon and Linda Lewis of Naperville, Illinois. Cris, Frank, Jon and Linda spent many happy evenings playing bridge and reminiscing. Cris taught elementary grade levels for San Luis Coastal School District for many years. She loved the profession of teaching and was gifted at helping young minds develop essential skills for learning. Cris loved her family and had a wonderful relationship with her daughter, Laura. She was delighted to be able to attend Laura's wedding to Navaneeth Jamadagni in Portland, Oregon in the spring of 2018. Cris was a member of "The Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County." They provide materials and clothing to children in need of those items. Cris loved childrens' literature and passed on that love to her daughter, who now works in an elementary school library in the bay area. Cris is preceeded in death by her mother, Carol Lauzon Babb, her father, Charles Lewis Babb, her brother, Michael Babb, her beloved cousins, Joan Humphrey and John Humphrey, her grandmother, June Lauzon, her Aunt Harriet and Aunt Rosemary. Cris is survived by her husband, Franklin, her daughter, Laura, her son in law, Navaneeth and many cousins. There will be a celebration of Cris's life at the old school house in the county park in Los Osos on August 11th from 12 to 4 p.m. Food and beverages and memories. Donations may be made in Cris's name to the Monarch Grove School library in Los Osos by check.

