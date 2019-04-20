Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtis Cobb. View Sign

Curtis Cobb It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Curtis Henry-Lee Cobb on March 30, 2019 at his home in Templeton, California. Born August 1941, or 1943, (no one really knows) in El Dorado, Arkansas, Curtis lived a full and adventurous life. He was a wonderful husband (forcibly), a dedicated father (blood was not a requirement for this job), and the greatest friend one could ask for (undisputed). Curtis served his country as a proud soldier in the United States Army from 1968-1976. When he returned to US soil he put his exemplary work ethic to great service at Jerry Reneau's car dealership in Paso Robles, CA for over 15 years. Both of these achievements brought Curtis much pride, and he could honestly say that the friends he made in both places were his family. Curtis is survived by his wife, Claudia Cobb (Thompson Garcia), brother, Frank Davis (Amada), children, Hector Garcia (Kasee), Dawn Garcia (Kenny), and Maria Garcia (Ben), nieces and nephews: Nellie (Lucy Mae), Lonzo Jr (Junebug), Henry Lee (his namesake), Lonnie, Laura, Frankie, and Tyrone, grandchildren: Alex, Korben, Isabella, Adrian, Hana, and Ava. Curtis was preceded in death by three of his siblings, Carolyn, Christine, and Lonzo Davis Sr., and his beloved mama, Anna Mae Wilson. His last word spoken on this earth was, "mama", and our family takes solace in knowing that he is with her again. If you were a friend of Curtis's, please join us in a celebration of his life on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the Atascadero Lake Park Vietnam Veterans Faces of Freedom Memorial at 1:00 pm. 8024 Portola Rd, Atascadero, California. All are welcome. We would love it if you brought a memory to share with us at his service.

