Dale Clayton Struve

October 30, 1927 - October 19, 2020

Santa Maria, California - Dale Clayton Struve passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 92 on October 19, 2020.

He was born October 30,1927 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Alfred Willis and Leona Agnes (Kleck) Struve. He was the youngest of two sons. His parents, and brother, Blayne, preceded his death.

Dale graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee in 1945. He met his future wife, Betty Jane, while attending school and was married in July of 1946. They were married for 70 years before her death in 2016. Their children were daughter, Linda and son, Keith. In 1960, the family moved to La Crescenta, CA and then to the central coast for the past 55 years.

Dale enlisted November 1945 with the U.S. Army-Air Corps and was honorably discharged in December 1946.

He was an employee of the U.S. Postal System for 38 years beginning as a Postal carrier in Milwaukee after answering a call for a wartime manpower shortage while in high school, and then retiring in October 1982 as a Postmaster of 9 years at the Morro Bay Post Office.

Throughout Dale's life he was active member of many Lutheran churches participating in choirs and serving as Elders. He loved to work on his 10 acres in the Creston area for over 30 years experimenting with different types of crops and landscaping. He NEVER missed football, basketball, baseball, track or wrestling events his grandsons participated in. And...he loved to travel around the U.S., Mexico and Central America with his wife in their motorhome.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Linda Kirn (Galen) of Los Osos; his son, Keith Struve (Cheryl) of Santa Maria; his 4 grandsons, Brent Holden (Jill) of Paso Robles, Scott Holden (Erin) of Atascadero, Stephen Struve of Santa Maria, and Paul Struve (Simi) of Huntington Beach; his 3 great grandsons, Taylor Holden of Paso Robles, Vaughn & Reid Holden of Atascadero. He is also survived by 5 nieces and 4 nephews.

The family would like to thank Central Coast Home Health & Hospice for their care of Dale over the years. We express special thanks to Dale's caregivers; Karla, Mauro, Christina, Pam, Trudi, Kathy and Alicia.

A family outdoor service is planned for October 27, 2020 at 12:00 at the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park in Los Osos.





