Dale Clifford Lackore Dale Clifford Lackore, age 80, passed away peacefully at home June 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Forest City, Iowa, to Clifford and Winnie Lackore. He grew up on the family farm in Colwell, Iowa. Dale followed his high school sweetheart Beth Boller, to San Luis Obispo, and they were soon married. He attended Jr. College in SLO and began working as a teenager at Cal Poly as a cook. Over the nearly 40 years of employment he increased his experience and knowledge while assuming ever greater responsibilities. He eventually became the Assistant Director of Purchasing for the Cal Poly Foundation. Having a strong work ethic and drive he also started, owned and operated Dutch Maid Dairy Home Delivery, one of the last home milk delivery businesses in the county. Working 2 jobs He began his work day at 3:30 A.M. and returned home at 5:30 P.M. Dale and Beth raised two children , Michael Dale and Kimberly Kay. He remained very devoted to his family. Being their number one sports fan had to be his most beloved activity, of course. Dale enjoyed his immediate and extended families. He loved every opportunity to spend time with his family including holidays, camping, traveling or Sunday visits. He was alway available to join any family member or friend to work on a remodeling project, create a new landscape, repair a vehicle, or fix anything in need of repair. He was known to have any and all "parts" in his garage, and the knowledge to use them! Upon retirement he was able to travel coast to coast with his wife to visit relatives and enjoy the sites of the nation. Retirement also provided Dale and Beth the time to spend with his son Mike and family. When Mike moved to Nevada to be a fireman, they spent many months each year in the loving adventure of building a homestead and ranch for Mike and his family. They cherished watching the grandchildren ride horses and wear cowboy boots. That happened to be Dale's footwear of choice. Dale is survived and missed by his wife, Beth, of San Luis Obispo, his daughter Kim (Debbie) of Atascadero, daughter-in-law Lisa and grandchildren Melissa and Cole of Nevada, sister Lois (Dale) of Texas, brother Keith (Karen) of Iowa, and many, many nieces and nephews all very special to him. Dale was preceeded in death by his parents, his son Michael, brother Donald, and sisters Veone and Lavonne. There will be a Celebration of Life held at Dale and Beth's home Saturday, July 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM. Donations may be made to the the Cancer Research Institute.

