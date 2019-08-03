Dale Lee "Souza" Parker Dale Lee (Souza) Parker from Arroyo Grande, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was 80 years of age. Dale was born in Lemoore, Ca. on September 14, 1938, to parents Lena Wooldridge, and Fred Souza. She was the mother of two sons, Donald G. Parker Jr., and Douglas J. Parker. Dale had four grandchildren, Ryan, Luke, Donnie, and Gina. Though Dale loved living in the Village, she always talked about the San Joaquin Valley with fondness. She will be laid to rest in Hanford, where her mother is buried. Dale loved children, and worked for many years at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, as a Kinder Catholic teacher. She loved nature, especially spending time in the mountains. She cared for the earth, and felt strongly that everyone should plant trees to help clean the air. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Arbor Day Foundation, or any . Service arrangements are being held Wednesday August 14th 1 P.M. at St. Patrick Church in Arroyo Grande. Please check Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel website for details, as the information will be posted there.
Published in San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019